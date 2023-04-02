Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani inaugurates NMACC's Art House Exhibit 'Sangam'; here are the pics

Two days after the gala launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, which saw the attendance of the who's who of Bollywood, businessmen and other prominent personalities, the Ambani family today inaugurated the Art House, which is a dedicated space for visual arts that opened with a Sangam/Confluence.

Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani inaugurated the Art House exhibit known as ‘Sangam’ which features 50 artworks and installations from 5 Indian and 5 international artists. She was seen lighting up the lamp at the event which had the presence of Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and others.

The Art House is a dedicated space for visual art that opened with Sangam/Confluence, a one-of-a-kind exhibition highlighting India's many cultural inspirations and traditions. The exhibition was developed by American curator Jeffrey Deitch and India's top cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote and is inspired by the idea of unions, which is strongly established in Indian society.

"Curated by American curator Jeffrey Deitch and India’s leading cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote, the exhibit is inspired by the idea of unions deeply rooted in Indian culture. From the works of internationally acclaimed artists like Anselm Kiefer, Cecily Brown and Francesco Clemente - whose pieces are being displayed in India for the very first time - to the artworks of eclectic Indian artists like Bhupen Khakhar, Ranjani Shettar, Ratheesh T. and Shantibai, the show witnessed a unique melting pot of traditions, much like the Cultural Centre itself," the company said in a press note.

Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani also unveiled 'India in Fashion: The Influence of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination,' a book published by Rizzoli on the final day of the event.

Ambani's dream project, which is housed within the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, aims to preserve and promote Indian arts.

Several celebrities attended the grand launch of NMACC, Nita Ambani's dream project, including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher.

