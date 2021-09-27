Kolkata FF Fatafat September 27: Where to check lottery result today, timings, other details

The Kolkata FF Fatafat is a popular lottery game played inside the city. In order to play this game, one needs to be present in Kolkata as it is an offline game. The game, organised by the Kolkata FF city authorities, is played 7 times a week-- 8 times from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday. The Kolkata FF is a form of Satta Matka gambling and people put their money and/or belongings at stake here.

Those who participated in this game can access the results at the official Kolkata FF website – www.kolkataff.com. Participants can view or download the results for the Kolkata FF lottery from the official website. Winning numbers for the first two rounds on September 27 (Monday) are 277 and 134 respectively. Numbers for the other rounds will be uploaded soon.

Scoring big gains in the popular Kolkata FF lottery is not as easy as it seems. One needs to guess the passing record number in various chances or ‘bazis’. This lottery is based on guessing of numbers and the winning amount differs from player to player. Those starting out can visit the official YouTube channel for tutorials on the same.

Kolkata FF Fatafat result timings

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

3rd Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

5th Bazi 04:03 pm

6th Bazi 05:33 pm

7th Bazi 07:03 pm

8th Bazi 08:33 pm