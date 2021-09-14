Kolkata FF Fatafat result Sept 14 online; check timings, other details

Kolkata FF Fatafat is an extremely popular lottery game played inside Kolkata. One needs to be physically present in the city to play this game as it is an offline game and is played only inside Kolkata. This game is organised by the Kolkata FF city authorities and is played 7 times a week -- 8 times from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday. This is a gambling-based lottery game as people put their money and/or belongings at stake here. Kolkata FF is a form of the Satta Matka gambling.

Those who participated in this game can access the results at the official Kolkata FF website – www.kolkataff.com. Participants can download or view live results for the same. Winning numbers for the first and the second rounds have already been uploaded on the site. Winning numbers for the first and the second rounds are 238 and 780 respectively on September 14 (Tuesday). Numbers for the other rounds will be uploaded on the website soon.

Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery is not as easy as it seems. In order to score big wins in this lottery, participants need to guess the passing record numbers in multiple ‘bazis’. The game is totally based on guessing of numbers and the winning amount differs from player to player. Those starting out can visit the official Kolkata FF YouTube channel for accessing tutorials on the same.

Kolkata FF result timings

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

3rd Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

5th Bazi 04:03 pm

6th Bazi 05:33 pm

7th Bazi 07:03 pm

8th Bazi 08:33 pm

