Kolkata FF Fatafat Result September 9; check timings, other details

Kolkata FF Fatafat is an extremely popular lottery game. To participate in this lottery, one has to be physically present in Kolkata as it is an offline game and played inside the city boundaries only. The Kolkata FF Fatafat is played 7 times a week and is organised by the Kolkata FF city authorities. This lottery is played 8 times a day from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday. The Kolkata FF Fatafat is a gambling-based lottery game wherein people put their money and/or belongings at stake. This is a form of the Satta Matka gaming style. Even though Matka is illegal in India, few legally monitored Matka lotteries are working like Kolkata FF.

Those who participated in this lottery can check the results at the official website of Kolkata FF – kolkataff.com. Winning numbers for the first and the second round on September 9 (Thursday) are 359 and 277 respectively. Numbers for the other rounds will be uploaded soon. Winners of this game can win massive cash prizes.



Kolkata FF Fatafat is not as easy as it seems. Participants need to guess the passing record number in multiple ‘bazis’. Those who want to try their luck in this lottery for the first time can access tutorials on the same on the official Kolkata FF YouTube channel.

Kolkata FF result timings

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

3rd Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

5th Bazi 04:03 pm

6th Bazi 05:33 pm

7th Bazi 07:03 pm

8th Bazi 08:33 pm

