Kolkata FF Fatafat Result September 8, check lottery result online timings and other details

Kolkata FF Fatafat is an extremely popular offline lottery game played in Kolkata. This lottery is played seven days a week and is organised by the Kolkata FF city authorities. The Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery is played 8 times a day from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday. The Kolkata FF Fatafat is a gambling-based lottery game as people put their money and belongings at stake here. The Kolkata FF is form of the Satta Matka gaming style. Even though Matka is illegal in India, few legally monitored ‘Matka’ lotteries are working like Kolkata FF.

All those who participated in this lottery can check the results at the official Kolkata FF Fatafat website -- kolkataff.com. Participants can view the results from the official website and also access live results. Winning number for the first round is 449. Numbers for the other rounds will be uploaded on the official website soon. Winners of this game can fetch massive cash prizes.

The Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery is not as easy as it seems. In order to score big wins in this lottery, participants need to guess the passing record number in ‘multiple bazis’. Those starting out can visit the Kolkata FF YouTube channel for tutorials on the same.

Kolkata FF result timings

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

3rd Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

5th Bazi 04:03 pm

6th Bazi 05:33 pm

7th Bazi 07:03 pm

8th Bazi 08:33 pm

