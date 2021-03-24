Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 24.03.2021: Bazi Timings, where to check Kolkata Fatafat results online (live)

Kolkata FF Fatafat will announce its lottery results on Tuesday, March 24. The famous game is the biggest lottery stake played inside Kolkata city. Several people participate in the Kolkata FF lottery game to try their hand at it.

If lucky enough, you may get a shot at winning a huge amount of money. Kolkata FF Fatafat is a famous gambling game where the participant is given a chance to make a correct guess of numbers to win the prize money. Although Satta Matka is illegal, it is a hugely popular lottery game.

The Kolkata FF Fatafat game is conducted and managed by the Kolkata FF city authorities. You can play it eight times a day from Monday to Saturday. The game is played four times on Sundays.

Kolkata FF Results today March 24:

You can check out the live results of Kolkata Fatafat, March 24, 2021, which are going to be announced today. Download or view the results of the Kolkata FF lottery on its official website www.kolkataff.com. The lucky number for the first, second, and third rounds will be put up on the official site.

What is Kolkata FF Fatafat?

The biggest and most-played lottery game in the country, the Kolkata FF Satta, is not legal in West Bengal. However, millions of people still participate in Kolkata FF to try their luck and win a big prize amount.

Who can play Kolkata FF?

One can play Kolkata Fatafat Game only inside the Kolkata city, thus, you should be there in the city to play this game.

How to play the Kolkata FF game?

If you are a layman and inexpert in the world of gaming but willing to take part in the lottery game, then you may visit Kolkata FF's official YouTube channel and watch their videos.

The official channel of Kolkata FF is there on the platform to support the online gaming community in West Bengal.

You will discover all kinds of tips and tricks given by the experts in the videos on their YouTube channel. Once you learn how to play the game, you can carry on learning the procedure of investing in Satta Matka.

Kolkata Fatafat results time

1st Bazi time - 10:03 AM

2nd Bazi time - 11:33 AM

3rd Bazi time - 01:03 PM

4th Bazi time - 02:33 PM

5th Bazi time - 04:03 PM

6th Bazi time - 05:33 PM

7th Bazi time - 07:03 PM

8th Bazi time - 08:33 PM