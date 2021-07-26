Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today July 26, check Fatafat Result online, timings

Kolkata FF Fatafat is an extremely popular lottery played inside Kolkata. Kolkata FF is a gambling-based lottery game as people put their belongings and money at stake. This lottery game is organised by the Kolkata FF city authorities and is based on guesses. This lottery is played 8 times from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday. All those who tried their luck in this lottery can view the results live or download the results from the official website—kolkataff.com.

The winning number for the first round on July 26 (Monday) is 480. Numbers for the other rounds will be updated soon. Winning numbers for July 25 (Sunday) were 490, 170, 336, and 150 respectively.

The lottery is not as easy as it seems and beginners can go to the Kolkata FF YouTube channel to access tutorials related to this lottery. In order to win massive cash prizes in this lottery, participants have to guess the passing record number in multiple bazis.

Kolkata FF Fatafat result timings

Here’s when you can check the results of this lottery on the official website

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

3rd Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

5th Bazi 04:03 pm

6th Bazi 05:33 pm

7th Bazi 07:03 pm

8th Bazi 08:33 pm

Also read: Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 15.07.2021: Where, when to check FF result online

Also read: Kolkata FF Fatafat result today July 22; check Fatafat Result online, timings