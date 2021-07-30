Kolkata FF Fatafat result today July 30: Check Fatafat Result online; timings

Kolkata FF Fatafat is a popular lottery game in Kolkata. For one to play the game, he or she has to be present in Kolkata. The rule of the lottery mandates that the game only must take place inside the Kolkata city. The game is run by the city authorities of Kolkata FF.

The game rule allows a person to play the game eight times a day from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, one can play four times only.

Below is the timetable scheduled for every round (bazi) of the game starting from morning to the evening:



1st Bazi at 10:03 am



2nd Bazi shall be at 11:33 am



3rd Bazi at will be at 01:03 pm



4th Bazi begins at 02:33 pm



5th Bazi shall take place at 04:03 pm



6th Bazi will be at 5:33 pm



7th Bazi to begin at 07:03 pm



8th and final Bazi of the day happen in the evening at 08:33 pm



About Kolkata FF Fatafat

The Kolkata FF game started between 1995 and 2000. It was initially known as Mini, and after its launch in the Kolkata lottery market, it slowly gained popularity among the locals of the city. The game can also be played online. The lottery result gets displayed on the official website www.kolkataff.com.

After a person wins the lottery prize, he/she needs to go to the nearest lottery office and collect lottery tickets. There are Kolkata Fatafat Lottery offices located all across the metro city and in order to claim the lottery prize one can contact the nearest FF office.

