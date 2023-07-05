Kriti Sanon launches production house with sister Nupur Sanon, says ‘It's time to shift the gear’

Kriti Sanon is all set to wear producer’s cap after completing almost a decade in Bollywood as an actress. On Tuesday, the Heropanti actress announced through her social media account that she will be venturing into the production space and has opened her own production house, Blue Butterfly Films, with her sister Nupur Sanon.

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to unveil the logo of her production house, along with a short clip. The actress shared that she is excited and ready to shift the gear now.

She wrote in the caption of the post, “And Its time to shift the gear! I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself. Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!! @nupursanon.”

“Announcing something special tomorrow. Stay Tuned!” Sanon added.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush as Janaki ( (based on Sita) opposite Prabhas. Adipurush was India’s most expensive movie ever made, and audiences had high expectations from the movie. However, the film failed to impress audiences and was caught in controversies right after its release.

Kriti Sanon will next appear in The Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. She also has a film alongside Shahid Kapoor and another film Ganapath in the pipeline, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff. Ganapath is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 20.

Also Watch: AI images of Zomato delivery boys, agents dancing in the Mumbai rain generated using artificial intelligence tool midjourney