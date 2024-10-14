'Kuch bi or Nahi tum bolo': Restaurant's hilarious menu with dishes goes viral

A restaurant's menu has taken the internet by storm with its witty and humorous menu. You'd likely be amused and surprised to see phrases like "Kuch bi" or "Nahi tum bolo" listed alongside food options.

A restaurant called Umda has gained attention on social media for its clever menu titled "Umda's Women Special." Instead of listing popular dishes, the menu features common phrases women often say when asked what they want to eat, making it both funny and relatable for customers.

Have you ever found yourself saying that you’re okay with any dish and don’t really have a preference? There are moments when you might be too hungry or unsure about what you want to eat, leading you to just tell your parents or the restaurant staff to prepare whatever they think is best.

In line with this theme, the menu at Umda features dishes named after these common responses. Some of the clever titles include "Kuch nahi," "Kuch bi," "As you wish," "Nahi tum bolo," and "Nahi nahi tum bolo."

These playful names are presented as if they were actual dishes, each with its own price. The first item, "Kuch nahi," costs Rs 220, while the most expensive item, "Nahi nahi tum bolo," is priced at Rs 300.

Once netizens discovered this quirky menu, they couldn't contain their laughter. Reactions poured in as people responded with numerous laughter emojis, finding the unusual names of the dishes hilarious. Many were amused to see that the restaurant not only included these playful "dishes" on their menu but also attached price tags to them.