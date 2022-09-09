Laddu for Rs 24 lakh? That's how much Hyderabad's ‘Balapur Ganesh Laddu’ was auctioned for

Hyderabad's famed 'Balapur Bangaru Laddu' was auctioned for Rs 24.60 lakh this year to TRS leader V Laxma Reddy. Last year's auction bid fetched Rs 18.90 lakh. The 21 kg gold-coated laddu is auctioned off amid crowds of devotees, gathered for the Ganesh visarjan procession that takes place every year. The auction is held on the final day of the Ganesh idol immersion.

Devotees from near and far gather to partake in the auction process that starts with a registered entry fee of Rs 2,100. In 2020 the laddu was handed over to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by members of the Samithi as the auction could not happen due to COVID-19.

Balapur Ganesh Bangaru Laddu : A long standing tradition

The Balapur Laddu was bought for just Rs 450 by Kolan Krishna Reddy, a native of Balapur village in the initial year, 1994. The tradition of auctioning the laddu continued each year, till date, increasing in grandeur and fame every time. Last year, AP MLA Ramesh Yadav and Abacus Overseas Education Pvt Ltd COO Marri Shashank Reddy bought the Balapur Laddu in an auction for Rs 18.9 lakh. The amount received from the auction is utilised for the temple and other developmental works and civic amenities in Balapur.

