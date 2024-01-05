Lakshadweep maintains top position as most-searched keyword on Google for second day after PM Modi's visit

Lakshadweep has held onto its top spot as the most searched keyword on Google in India for the second consecutive day. This continued online buzz comes hot on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the island territory, sparking a renewed interest in its breathtaking beauty and unique culture.

The Union Territory witnessed a surge in online interest on Friday, with over 50,000 users searching for it on Google. This increased attention came after the Prime Minister expressed his continued admiration for the "stunning" beauty of the islands and the "incredible warmth" of its people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Lakshadweep Islands from January 2 to January 3. During his visit, he inaugurated the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection and also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the primary healthcare facility and five model Anganwadi centres in the region.

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality," PM Modi wrote in a post on 'X'.

The Prime Minister's trip was more than just an official engagement where he laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 1,150 crore; it was a showcase of the serene beauty and potential of Lakshadweep as a tourist destination. His shared experiences, from snorkeling in the clear blue waters to taking tranquil morning walks along pristine beaches, resonated with people across India, prompting them to seek out more information about this tropical paradise.

"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was!" he said. "In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerising. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians," PM Modi wrote along with a picture of himself relaxing on an armchair by the sea.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his government's commitment to building futuristic infrastructure in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. He highlighted the focus on improving healthcare facilities, ensuring fast internet connections, and preserving the vibrant local culture of the region.

"Our focus in Lakshadweep is to uplift lives through enhanced development. In addition to creating futuristic infrastructure, it is also about creating opportunities for better healthcare, faster internet and drinking water, while protecting as well celebrating the vibrant local culture. The projects that were inaugurated reflect this spirit," PM Modi added.

Lakshadweep's allure lies in its stunning landscapes, comprising 36 islands known for their sun-kissed beaches and lush greenery. The name itself, meaning 'a hundred thousand islands' in Malayalam and Sanskrit, hints at the vastness and diversity of this archipelago. Once known as Laccadive, Minicoy, and Amindivi Islands, it was renamed Lakshadweep in 1973 and has since been recognised as a must-visit destination for sea enthusiasts.

Also Read: ‘1.2 lakh Tata EVs, nearly 5,000 charging points’: N Chandrasekaran says India will adopt EVs faster than expected