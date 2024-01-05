‘1.2 lakh Tata EVs, nearly 5,000 charging points’: N Chandrasekaran says India will adopt EVs faster than expected

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a post on social media, mapped Tata Motors’ electric vehicle journey from its beginning four years ago. Chandrasekaran’s post comes as the company prepares to open its first TATA.ev stores in Gurugram this week.

In a post on LinkedIn, Chandrasekaran said, “Tata Motors made a foray into the EV segment four years ago and with the help of the Tata UniEVerse, we have been successful in driving EV adoption in India.” He also shared a few images of the Gurugram stores.

He said in the four years since its beginning, Tata Motors celebrated many milestones. “Today, we have over 1.2 lakh Tata EVs and close to 5,000 charging stations by Tata Power. With a wide range of products, the Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max, Tiago.ev, Tigor EV, XPRES T and the soon-to-be launched Punch.ev, we have given a variety of options to our customers to join the growing EV community,” he said.

N Chandrasekaran's post on Tata EVs

Chandrasekaran added that they are launching their first exclusive TATA.ev stores for public this week in Gurugram. He said this conveys their strong commitment to EVs and drive towards sustainability. He said that adoption of EVs in India is likely to be much faster than what is being forecasted.

Tata Motors aims to develop new-age powertrains to drive noiseless super performance along with zero emissions. They aim to achieve their goal of net zero by 2045. It says that future-ready technologies such as hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, efficient fuel delivery systems, battery electric powertrains and hydrogen fuel cell powered electric will accelerate the adoption of clean mobility.

The TATA.ev stores in Gurugram Sector 14 and Sohna Road, inaugurated on December 21, will open for the public on January 7. Tata aims to open many more showrooms in the next 12-18 months.

All materials used in these stores are either recycled or recyclable, and are locally-sourced.

Tata Motors aims to set new benchmarks in the EV segment with special focus on connectivity, design, performance, and safety across its electric vehicle lineup.

