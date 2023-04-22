Late actor Irrfan Khan’s last film ‘The Song of Scorpions’ to release on April 28

Irrfan Khan’s fans are about to witness actors' brilliance once again in the theatres as the late actor’s latest movie is all set to hit the big screen a day before his third death anniversary.

Irrfan Khan's last film, "The Song of Scorpions," directed by Anup Singh, released its trailer on Wednesday. The film, which is set in Jaisalmer's Thar desert, stars Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani opposite Irrfan.

Tillotama Shome, Waheeda Rehman, and Shashank Arora will also be seen in pivotal roles along with Khan in the movie. Irrfan and Anup previously collaborated on the film Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost.

Irrfan's son Babil Khan shared the film's trailer on social media and wrote, "Bringing alive a heart-wrenching tale of love, obsession and betrayal. #TheSongOfScorpions Trailer out now!"

The trailer starts with a haunting premise, showing a man is stung by a scorpion. The late actor can be seen playing a camel trader who falls in love with Nooran. The film is a twisted love story of revenge and the redemptive power of the song.

Nooran, played by Golshifteh Farahani, is a fiercely independent tribal woman learning the ancient healing art of scorpion singing from her grandmother, Zubeida, played by Waheeda Rehman.

The trailer shows Nooran walking between villages on foot while saving the lives of those bitten by Scorpions. It also highlights the romance between the lead characters, but just as they are about to get married, a catastrophe occurs, delaying their plans to get hitched.

Anup Singh said, “The film is about choice: you can either choose to breathe out the poison you breathe in or sing a song of love that heals rather than harms. It’s an important film given the times we live in. Irrfan believed in it passionately and I am glad that people will be able to see it soon. It’s an emotional moment for me and the entire team. This screening of the film, I hope, will bring healing to Irrfan’s family & to all of us who loved Irrfan.”

Anup Singh has also shared his memories of working with the late actor in his book, ‘Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind’, released last year.

The Chairman of Panorama Studios (Production House), Kumar Mangat Pathak, said he is equally upbeat about this “special” film.

“Irrfan is one of the most loved actor across the globe. He touched many lives through his cinematic journey, and those who knew him, will know he was a man with a heart of gold. As a studio, we worked with him on film ‘Sunday’. It is a privilege and an honour for us to bring the last film of Irrfan Khan as a tribute to his versatile genius,” he added.

“It’s our tribute to the man and actor who has meant so much to so many of us,” said Shivv Sharma and Zeeshan Ahmad, the owners of 70mm Talkies, as they are delighted to bring the film to Irrfan’s fans in India.

Irrfan Khan’s film ‘The Song of Scorpions’ is all set to release in the theatres on April 28.

