Leopard spotted, panic grips Noida housing society

Residents of a housing society in NCR's Greater Noida region were in for a big shock over an incident of a leopard roaming free through the area. An alarm over the leopard spotting was raised by residents of Ajnara Le Garden group housing society, who claimed to have seen the animal walking freely in the vicinity.

As reported by the news agency PTI, soon after the alarm was raised, the forest department entered the fray and launched a search operation.

However, so far, the searches have yielded nothing and it appears to be a false alarm.

PTI quoted Divisional Forest Officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava: "We got a call at 10.10 am informing us about a leopard being spotted in Greater Noida (West). By 10.30 am, our teams had reached the spot and started a search for the leopard."

Srivastava added that so far nothing has been found and it appears to be a false alarm. "Still, our teams are at work,"

Security guards housing society alerted residents about the possible sighting of a leopard in the area and urged them to be careful when venturing out after some people in the locality claimed to have seen the feline.

The panic was palpable at the housing society. "Right now, the search operation by the forest department is underway," said Mukesh Gupta, a resident.

He said, "We got a notice from the maintenance department of our society informing us of this finding. The notice also suggested that we take caution while venturing out."



Also read: No vehicular movement on Delhi’s Ashram flyover for next 2 months, traffic snarls between Delhi-Noida to increase

Also read: A sneak peek into the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar; EXCLUSIVE pictures