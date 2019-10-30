LIC Assistant prelim exam 2019 starts today; check out question paper pattern

The preliminary examination of the LIC for Assistant role will held on October 30 and 31. The first shift of the exam scheduled on Wednesday is over. The LIC conducts prelims only online.

Exam pattern

The LIC prelims exam for Assistant post is of 60 minutes duration for 100 marks. The question paper consists of 3 sections - English or Hindi language (30 questions), numeric ability (35 questions) and reasoning ability (35 questions).

Candidates must note that the Hindi or English language test will be of qualifying nature and its mark will not be counted for ranking.

Candidates should reach the exam centre 15 minutes before reporting time and carry call letter with a passport size photo on it.

Candidates must also carry a valid id proof to the exam centre.

LIC had earlier announced that it would fill more than 8,000 vacancies through a two-tier selection process and a pre-recruitment medical examination.

After prelims, the Main examination will be held which will have 200 questions. 200 marks for an MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) to be answered in 150 minutes. Here also students have to qualify in each of the sections of the Main Exam. The MCQ part of the Main has negative marking (25%) and each question has a total of 5 options.