LIC Assistant prelim exam 2019 starts today; check out question paper pattern

The preliminary examination of the LIC for Assistant role will held on October 30 and 31. The first shift of the exam scheduled on Wednesday is over. The LIC conducts prelims only online.
Exam pattern
The LIC prelims exam for Assistant post is of 60 minutes duration for 100 marks. The question paper consists of 3 sections - English or Hindi language (30 questions), numeric ability (35 questions) and reasoning ability (35 questions).
LIC had earlier announced that it would fill more than 8,000 vacancies through a two-tier selection process and a pre-recruitment medical examination.
After prelims, the Main examination will be held which will have 200 questions. 200 marks for an MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) to be answered in 150 minutes. Here also students have to qualify in each of the sections of the Main Exam. The MCQ part of the Main has negative marking (25%) and each question has a total of 5 options.
