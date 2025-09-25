‘Life is better back home’: Ex-H1B worker shares how moving to India made him happier, doubled his wealth

In a discussion on Reddit, one user’s candid post about leaving the United States and building a more fulfilling life in India struck a chord with many.

The user, who went to the US in 2008 during the peak of the recession for a master’s degree, said they managed to land a job before graduation and secured an H-1B visa in 2010. For over a decade, they built a career at a Big 4 consulting firm. But by 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic, work pressure, and being the sole earner left them exhausted.

“Thanksgiving 2020, I decided enough was enough. My wife supported moving back to India. I resigned, sold my house, and had $650-700k in savings,” the post read. After a few months of downtime, the user reconnected with an old contact, which led to a consulting project. That later grew into a thriving business.

Four years on, they claim to have doubled their net worth to $1.4 million, employ 10 people, and run multiple ventures — including a salon and massage equipment business — all while living happily in a Tier-2 city near their parents.

“India is growing fast — if you have some savings, don’t be afraid. There will be adjustments, but they fade,” the post concluded.

The story quickly drew responses from netizens. Some shared similar experiences of friends and peers thriving in India’s booming tech industry. “I come from one of the good colleges and have seen my friends now getting 1 cr to 2 cr packages in Bangalore. One of my direct seniors now gets 7 crores in Hyderabad,” one user wrote.

Others pointed out the challenges of returning, including differences in infrastructure and quality of life. “You don’t miss the clean streets, good infrastructure, green open spaces and clean air?” another asked.

But many found the post motivating. One commenter wrote, “India is going to be a powerhouse soon, if not already… We should be proud of our achievements. All the very best to everyone who is moving.”