‘Life not going in direction she planned': Royal author says 'growing rift' between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle reportedly feels "under siege" amid public indifference to her new ventures, straining her relationship with Prince Harry.

There is a "growing rift" between the couple, according to a report by The Mirror. Royal author and expert Tom Quinn explained to the news portal, "There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan's increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned."

Quinn added, "Meghan loves media attention and is frustrated by surveys suggesting that she and Harry are losing interest among the American public."

Recent reports suggest that while the Duke and Duchess, who relocated to Montecito, California in 2020, were initially embraced by Hollywood, their popularity has since declined.

Additionally, Quinn discussed Meghan Markle's brand, American Riviera Orchard, saying, "The one fly in the ointment is Meghan's new internet brand, American Riviera Orchard. Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special."

Launched in March, American Riviera Orchard focuses on home decor and kitchen items. According to Harper's Bazaar, the brand offers a range of healthy edible options, including "jellies, jams, marmalades, fruit preserves, edible oils and fats, vegetable-based spreads, legume-based spreads, nut-based spreads, garlic-based spreads, sesame-based spreads, dairy-based spreads, nut butters, and fruit butters."

Quinn also noted that Meghan is "particularly sensitive" to any criticism of her luxurious lifestyle in the US, believing it should be admired rather than criticized.

Regarding Prince Harry, Quinn claimed that he has become "increasingly bored" and is nostalgic for the UK, where most of his army and school friends still live. "He never sees them because they won't visit him in the States, as they find Meghan difficult," the expert added.