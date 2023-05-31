Light to moderate rain likely over Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan, other areas: IMD 

IMD rain alert: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 kmph over the Delhi-NCR region. The Met department further said that light to moderate rainfall will also lash parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next couple of hours.

Areas that will receive light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR are Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh.

The national capital on Tuesday experienced moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 70-80 kmph. 10 Delhi-bound flights were diverted between 06:25 pm and 08:00 pm due to bad weather. Of these, 9 flights were from Jaipur and one was from Lucknow.

The weather department issued a ‘yellow alert’ for today and warned of traffic disruptions and inundation in low-lying areas. Maximum temperature is likely to teeter around 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Parts of Haryana including Gohana, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Kharkhoda, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Mahendargarh, Bawal, Narnaul, Palwal, Rewari, Nuh, and Kosali will be lashed by light to moderate rainfall.

As per the Met Department, parts of UP such as Baraut and Bagpat as well as parts of Rajasthan such as Pilani, Bhiwari, Tizara and Khairtal will also experience light to moderate rainfall over the next few hours.

Meanwhile, rainfall all over India in June will remain at “below normal levels”. States such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat and various parts of north India will witness above-normal temperatures.

IMD weather scientist RK Jenamani told news agency ANI: “In June, the rainfall all over India will be below 92 per cent, which is below normal. In states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and northern India, the temperature is likely to stay above normal and the probability of the temperature to be above normal is 70-80 per cent”.

(With agency inputs)

