‘Literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast,’ says Asin rubbishing divorce rumours

Actress Asin Thottumkal hit the headlines after purported rumours of her divorce from her husband, Rahul Sharma, started surfacing. Rubbishing the news, Asin issued a clarification on her social media account, stating that everything is fine between her and her husband, Rahul.

Asin had deleted all her photos with Rahul on social media, fueling rumours of her divorce. After noticing this, fans got curious to know why the actress removed all the pictures. Fans were concerned if everything was okay between the actress and her husband or whether they were heading for a divorce.

One of the internet users even wrote, “They make for such a lovely couple, hope they are fine.”

Putting all the speculation to an end, Asin wrote in one of her Instagram posts, “In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS’. Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up Seriously?! Pls do better.”

“(Disappointed to have wasted 5 mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys.” she added.

Asin married Rahul, who is a businessman, in an intimate ceremony on January 19, 2016. They were blessed with a baby girl in October 2017.

It is believed that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar introduced Asin to Rahul as he thought that they would make a good match. And his thought turned out to be accurate, as the couple got married after dating for a few years. And since then, this is the first time that divorce rumours have surfaced.

Also Watch: All about Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Vladimir Putin’s acquaintance who led the mutiny in Russia