LML gets ready for comeback; aims to create 100% localised EVs

Homegrown automobile brand LML Electric, formerly known as LML (Lohia Machinery Limited), is planning to return to the Indian market with the launch of three new electric vehicles. As per the company’s new website, the company is ‘coming back in new avatar.’

The brand LML, one of the popular two-wheeler brands in the 1990s, after facing several highs and lows in the last two decade had fallen into tough times and went into insolvency. The company was ordered for liquidation by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in March 2018.

The company, now rebranded to LML Electric, would operate under the parent company – SG Corporate Mobility (SGCM). It will operate in partnership with another EV manufacturer ‘Detel,’ also under the same the parent company. While LML Electric plans to focus on premium models and urban mobility, Detel will be focusing mainly on low-speed EVs for tier 2 and 3 cities.

Currently, SGCM would be using the former Harley-Davidson plant in Bawal, Haryana, which has a capacity to produce 18,000 units per month. Recently, LML Electric, in a statement had also stated that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Saera Electric Auto -- the former manufacturing partner of Harley Davidson in India -- to produce its electric two-wheelers.

Yogesh Bhatia, CEO, LML Electric, while announcing the partnership with Saera Electric Auto, had also revealed that the company aims to create a ‘100 per cent localised’ products and wouldn’t import from outside markets. The company is also in talks with different state governments to set up a new manufacturing facility.

In addition to these, LML Electric has also partnered up with Germany-based an electric two-wheeler manufacturer eROCKIT for its assistance in the tech and platform to produce EVs in India. LML also claims that it would not just rebadge the vehicles, but will customise eROCKIT’s existing products to develop India-specific EVs.

The company had also announced to unveil three products for the Indian market on its 50th anniversary, September 29, 2022. These are likely to be an electric scooter, an electric motorcycle, and ‘e-Hyperbike,’ based on eROCKIT EV.

The company also plans to adopt battery-swapping technology for its EVs and to launch a performance-oriented electric motorcycle by 2024. LML Electric with the launch of its EVs will go up against the domestic players like Ola, Ather and Okinawa.