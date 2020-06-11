Lockdown again in Delhi? Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss situation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 10 to discuss the worsening COVID-19 situation in the national capital. In a long meeting, the situation in Delhi was discussed in grave detail, according to Kejriwal.

"He (Amit Shah) assured of all cooperation," Kejriwal said in a tweet after the meeting.

The recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases being reported daily has led many to speculate that another lockdown is on its way for the citizens of Delhi though there is no confirmation yet. Currently, Delhi continues to focus on reopening the state with an economic focus as part of relaxations under the 'Unlock 1.0' guidelines.

For the month of June, Delhi has been reporting 1,250 cases of COVID-19 daily on an average. The state has added 10,000 cases in the first eight days of June. In sharp contrast, it took 79 days for the state to add 10,000 cases before June, according to data provided by the government. The highest single-day spike in cases was witnessed on June 3 when 1,513 patients were tested positive.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday sent a notice to the Delhi government saying that the citizens of the state were facing difficulty due to non-availability of bed in hospitals for COVID-19. The notice was based on a complaint filed by Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken. The notice also said that the inadequate number of COVID-19 tests was leading to mismanagement and deaths of patients.,

The meeting with the Home Minister comes a few days after the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had overturned the Delhi government's decision to reserve the hospitals in the state for only its citizens only. The decision to test only those showing symptoms of Covid-19 was also overruled by the Lt Governor, allowing asymptomatic cases and high-risk contacts of a virus patient to be tested.

According to governments projections, the national capital will have 5.5 lakh cases by July 31 for which 80,000 beds would be required according to the government. "Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states", Kejriwal said in his first virtual briefing since Sunday.

