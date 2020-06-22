Lok Sabha translator jobs 2020: Check eligibility criteria, salary, age limit

The Parliament has invited jobs for the post of the translators in the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The recruitment drive is to fill 47 vacancies for translators. The last date to apply for the Parliament of India Recruitment 2020 is July 27. All applicants for translator posts in Lok Sabha Secretariat will be selected on the basis of performance in preliminary examination followed by the main examination.

Parliament of India Recruitment 2020: Here's how to apply

As per the official job notification by the Parliament, interested candidates can apply online by sending the application form to Iss@sansad.nic.in. Candidates must attach scanned PDF of signed application along with required documents.

It must be noted that the file name of the PDF should indicate the name of the candidate and date of birth of the applicants.

Educational qualifications

In order to apply for the translator job at Lok Sabha Secretariat, candidates must keep in mind they should at least have one of the following qualifications-

Candidates need to possess a master's degree in Hindi from a recognised university with English as a subject at the degree level, or master's degree in English from a recognised university with Hindi as a subject at the degree level.

Candidates can also have master's degree in any other subject from a recognised university with Hindi and English as subjects at the degree level, or master's degree in any subject with Hindi medium from a recognised university and English as a subject at the degree level.

Besides, diploma/certificate course in translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa from any university/ institute recognised by the government, or two years' experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central/State Government offices or State Legislature Secretariats or Central/State Public Sector Undertakings/Autonomous Bodies/Supreme Court of India/High Courts.

Age limit

The maximum age limit for this job is 27 years. However, for the reserved category candidates, there will be age relaxation as per the government norms.

Exampattern

The preliminary exam will comprise general knowledge and current affairs, general English and general Hindi papers. The main exam will include translation from English to Hindi, translation from Hindi to English, English essay, grammar and Hindi essay, grammar.

Salary for the post of translator in Lok Sabha Secretariat:

The selected candidates for translator posts will get paid under Level 8 (Rs 47,600 - 1,51,100) in the pay matrix.

