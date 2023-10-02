Long weekend causes traffic chaos at Bengaluru's Nandi Hills; netizens ask 'what peace will one get there'

This weekend was a long weekend as Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, came on Monday this year and saw several people escaping for a small getaway to some of the most popular locations near their cities. This also caused havoc on the roads due to traffic congestion, and one of the most affected cities in the country was Bengaluru.

Nandi Hills, situated on the outskirts in the northern part of Bengaluru, is one such place which always sees a rush of people whenever there is a public holiday mixed with the weekend and this time, too, it was no different.

One of the X (formerly known as Twitter) users shared a video on the microblogging site, which shows heavy traffic in and around Nandi Hills as visitors flocked to the location. A crowd of people around the long queue of cars can also be seen in the shared video.

The caption of the video reads, “Famous weekend getaway from #Bangalore nandi hills had a massive kilo metro jam due to heavy influx of vehicles.”

Famous weekend getaway from #Bangalore nandi hills had a massive kilo metro jam due to heavy influx of vehicles pic.twitter.com/0gMR5wkrq3 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) October 1, 2023

Several X users came forward and commented on the video. Many even shared their experiences in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “High time Karnataka Govt. ensures last mile connectivity, privatises all Public transport, brings strict rules and regulations for Auto/ cab drivers who refuse trips and don't go by meter and makes it mandatory for people to use Public means of transport and not personal ones.”

High time Karnataka Govt. ensures last mile connectivity, privatises all Public transport, brings strict rules and regulations for Auto/ cab drivers who refuse trips and don't go by meter and makes it mandatory for people to use Public means of transport and not personal ones. — K (@Koushik29037630) October 2, 2023

“In the past, I advocated for indians to stay in India rather than going abroad. However, given the issues of space, traffic, and congestion in India, I now believe that it may be better for some Indians to explore opportunities abroad and settle there,” added another user.

In the past, I advocated for indians to stay in India rather than going abroad. However, given the issues of space, traffic, and congestion in India, I now believe that it may be better for some Indians to explore opportunities abroad and settle there.🤣 — Shubham Jain (@Shubham_2806) October 1, 2023

Traffic Jam enroute to Nandi Hills...!!



Bengalureans should find some quiet place to spend their weekends... What peace will you get in such crowded places!?



Even the way to Heaven from #Bangalore will have #TrafficJam



😂😂🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/QCCyTbAQ2Y — Dr Ranjan (@AAPforNewIndia) October 1, 2023

We seriously need to have park (your vehicle at a distance in allocated parking) & ride (public transport shuttle from & back to parking) at several locations. Nandi Hills, hills around chikamangalur, Chamundi hills etc see mayhem on long wknd. What kind of species are we?! https://t.co/uNwh61Agdb — Rajath (@FoolzWizdom) October 1, 2023

Dear Govt,



Ban private vehicles entry to Nandi Hills!!



Just imagine the amt of pollution, plight of the villagers? Is it really required?



Ban entry!! Keep Govt buses, pick up and drop only thru it!!



We dont deserve anythin good! Everything gets banned bcoz of such ppl October 1, 2023

Bangalore traffic jams have spilt over to Nandi hills. People going there to watch Sunrise are reaching the top in time for the Sunset.



The authorities must seriously think of starting a ropeway service to the hill top. A lot of greenery is now being eaten by parking areas… — Ram 🎆🎇 (@trram) October 1, 2023

“Even came back after waiting for more than hour. We got stuck there. This traffic jam can be easily avoided if people follow lane rules," wrote the third user.

Even came back after waiting for more than hour. We got stuck there. This traffic jam can be easily avoided if people follow lane rules. — Sanjay♥️ (@Believe_Indian) October 1, 2023

This video was shared days after the city's outer ring road experienced exceptionally heavy traffic, and due to that, locals were even unable to attend the performance of South African stand-up comedian Trevor Noah; some even voluntarily gave away their tickets on social media.

