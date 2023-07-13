‘Looking for a flatmate or a wife?’: Netizens troll Bengaluru-based start-up founder for extraordinary demands

Ruchir Jajoo, the founder of Identity Labs, has become the target of some playful trolling after his Twitter post seeking flatmates in Bengaluru went viral.
Jajoo, in a Twitter post on Thursday, said that he was looking for two individuals to share a 3-BHK (three-bedroom hall kitchen) with them.
However, he included a set of conditions that many Twitter users found amusingly unreasonable.
In his post, Jajoo specified that the flatmates should be vegetarians and non-smokers, which seemed fairly standard. However, he also added that they should be "self-assured and extremely motivated".
Additionally, he insisted that they either work in or be closely associated with the startup ecosystem, or they should be running their own company.
Jajoo further elaborated that each flatmate would be required to pay approximately Rs 35,000 for one room in the 3-BHK. He mentioned that he had found two potential apartments, one located on Richmond Road and the other in Koramangala, both with a monthly rent of Rs 1.1 lakh.
Since posting his requirements, Jajoo's tweet has received over 30,000 views and has generated several amused comments on the platform.
Many people found the rent amount exorbitant but praised the attractiveness of the apartments that Jajoo managed to find in Bengaluru.
Ravi Handa, a Twitter user, shared a screenshot of a portion of Jajoo's post on social media without providing any context. Handa then engaged his followers in a guessing game, asking them to speculate whether the original poster was seeking a spouse, a potential match for his daughter, or simply a tenant..
Despite the playful trolling, Jajoo took the responses in good spirits and responded to Handa's post with an amused "Hahahahha."
