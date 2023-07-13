‘Looking for a flatmate or a wife?’: Netizens troll Bengaluru-based start-up founder for extraordinary demands

Ruchir Jajoo, the founder of Identity Labs, has become the target of some playful trolling after his Twitter post seeking flatmates in Bengaluru went viral.

Jajoo, in a Twitter post on Thursday, said that he was looking for two individuals to share a 3-BHK (three-bedroom hall kitchen) with them.

However, he included a set of conditions that many Twitter users found amusingly unreasonable.

In his post, Jajoo specified that the flatmates should be vegetarians and non-smokers, which seemed fairly standard. However, he also added that they should be "self-assured and extremely motivated".

Additionally, he insisted that they either work in or be closely associated with the startup ecosystem, or they should be running their own company.

Looking for two flatmates to share a 3bhk in BLR.



Rent: 35K/person (1.1L total)

Location: Richmond/Koramangala (have 2 options)



Please help me find someone

- Self assured, extremely motivated.

- Working in or close to the startup ecosystem, preferably run your own company.

-… pic.twitter.com/c8QaBceBSk — Ruchir Jajoo (@ruchirjajoo) July 12, 2023

Jajoo further elaborated that each flatmate would be required to pay approximately Rs 35,000 for one room in the 3-BHK. He mentioned that he had found two potential apartments, one located on Richmond Road and the other in Koramangala, both with a monthly rent of Rs 1.1 lakh.

Since posting his requirements, Jajoo's tweet has received over 30,000 views and has generated several amused comments on the platform.

Many people found the rent amount exorbitant but praised the attractiveness of the apartments that Jajoo managed to find in Bengaluru.

the last bullet point probably disqualifies me lol — Divyansh Malhotra (@divyanshmal) July 13, 2023

Plus

- jo kaam se kaam rakhe

- jiye aur jine de

- weekend pe party karein

- rent time pe de ;) — Ankit SaaS (@ankit_saas) July 13, 2023

What's your CTC to afford this flat ? — Ayyanar (@ayyu_avenger) July 13, 2023

Bro thought this is https://t.co/RKKI0q4aXJ.

You looking for a flatmate or a life partner? — Akkshat Sonthalia (@AkshatSonthalia) July 13, 2023

Ravi Handa, a Twitter user, shared a screenshot of a portion of Jajoo's post on social media without providing any context. Handa then engaged his followers in a guessing game, asking them to speculate whether the original poster was seeking a spouse, a potential match for his daughter, or simply a tenant..

What do you think this person is looking for?



1 - A wife?

2 - A husband for his daughter?

3 - A tenant for his flat in Bangalore?



Answer reveal at 5 PM. pic.twitter.com/H9PF0CglCQ — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) July 13, 2023

Despite the playful trolling, Jajoo took the responses in good spirits and responded to Handa's post with an amused "Hahahahha."

