Looking for anti-pollution masks? Here are some of the best ones you can pick

The alarming air pollution across the country, especially in the north makes it imperative to adopt solutions to combat the air full of dust particles and poisonous gases. While air purifiers are a good investment to keep the indoor air clean, wearing a mask before stepping out will be a good idea. With plenty of branded and unbranded masks available in the market, here are some of the best ones that you can pick out of the shelves (mostly available at chemists) or order online from Amazon and Flipkart.

Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti Pollution Mask: Rs 249 for a pack of two

Specially made for India, it has an advanced four-layer filtration while offering a comfortable fit. The protective layer blocks dirt and dust, the structured layer builds breading space, the micro-filter separates PM2.5 fine particles and bacteria with static electricity and lastly, the soft layer is claimed to be skin-friendly and non-allergic. It protects up to 99 per cent from PM 2.5 particles. Xiaomi is using a 3D soft fit sponge technology to allow the mask to automatically mould to the sides of the nose, reducing pressure on the bridge and reducing leakage. This one is ideal for those who wear eyeglasses as the mask comes with a large vortex breathing valve that quickly discharges warm air and vapour. The mask can last up to 15 hours.

Dettol Anti Pollution Mask N95 Siti Shield: Rs 249

This is an N95 anti-pollution mask with European certification with three-layer filtration of PM2.5. Tested by Nelson Laboratories, it filters 99 per cent of bacteria. It has a smart valve fitted on the inside of the mask for seamless outflow of exhaled air and ultra-soft fabric, comes with adjustable straps with soft nose pad. The company says that the Face-fit has been made basis 3D scanning technique for the Asian face. It can also be used with a micro fan which is sold separately.

3M 9004IN Anti Pollution and dust mask: Rs 135

Designed to protect from pollutants and dust, this is a lightweight mask, also known as 3M respirator. 3M claims to have a variety of innovative features to help meet respiratory protection and comfort needs. It incorporates 3M's proprietary technology - electrostatically charged microfiber filter media. 3M claims them to be highly charged microfibres that greatly enhance the capture of airborne particles. It comes with an adjustable nose clip that provides a custom fit and secure seal and reduces the potential for eyewear fogging. Filtering efficiency ranges 90 per cent when tested against 0.3-micron sodium chloride particle

Atlanta Healthcare N99 Cambridge Mask: Rs 2,199

Coming from Atlanta Healthcare, this is an N99 certified mask guarantees consistent filtering of more than 99 per cent of particulate pollution including PM10, PM2.5 and even PM0.3. It houses a primary filter layer for dust and PM10 along with a three-ply micro particulate filter for block particulates such as PM2.5 and a military carbon filter with an activated carbon filter. The mask is treated with silver to protect from virus and bacteria and powerful respirators that not only clear the air of pollution via the particulate filter but also remove potentially harmful pathogens with the additional carbon filter. It has an adjustable nose clip that fits the face and helps to prevent pollutants from leaking into the mask.

Honeywell PM 2.5 Anti Pollution foldable face mask with easy exhalation valve: Rs 899/5 masks

Honeywell's anti-pollution face mask is claimed to be a five-in-one solution to prevent against the hazardous contaminants of air pollution like PM2.5 dust, haze, bacteria, and influenza viruses with a filter efficiency of up to 95 per cent. It has an exhalation valve which helps in faster dissipation of exhaled air. The company says that this valve mask is recommended for those who have an active lifestyle and are engaged in physical activities like running, cycling or even bikers.

