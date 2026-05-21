Looking for better career growth in Hyderabad? LinkedIn says these firms lead the way

If you are considering a job switch in Hyderabad, a new report by LinkedIn offers a glimpse into where career growth opportunities may currently be strongest in the city.
The professional networking platform has released its inaugural “Top Companies Hyderabad” list, a ranking of the 10 companies where employees are seeing the highest levels of skill growth, internal advancement and professional development.
The list reflects Hyderabad’s growing role as a major employment hub for technology, finance and pharmaceutical companies, with global firms continuing to expand their presence in the city. LinkedIn said the rankings are based entirely on platform data and assess companies on factors linked to career progression. To qualify, companies needed at least 100 full-time employees in Hyderabad.
Food and beverage giant PepsiCo topped the list, followed by financial firms Wells Fargo and JPMorganChase.
According to LinkedIn, finance, engineering and information technology emerged as the largest job functions across many of the listed firms, while software engineer, data analyst, finance manager and product manager were among the most common job titles.
Here are the companies that made LinkedIn’s inaugural Hyderabad rankings:
1. PepsiCo
Headquarters: New York City Metropolitan Area
Most notable skills: Revenue Analysis, Competitive Strategies, Business Management
Most common job titles: Finance Manager, Data Engineer, Finance Executive
Largest job functions: Finance, Engineering, Information Technology
2. Wells Fargo
Headquarters: San Francisco Bay Area
Most notable skills: Commercial Banking, Capital Markets, Investment Banking
Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Business Consultant, Financial Analyst
Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Finance
3. JPMorganChase
Headquarters: New York City Metropolitan Area
Most notable skills: Criminal Law, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Networking
Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Data Analyst, Compliance Manager
Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Finance
4. Amazon
Headquarters: Greater Seattle Area
Most notable skills: Property Law, Analytical Reasoning, Customer Experience
Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Quality Assurance Manager, Data Analyst
Largest job functions: Engineering, Operations, Information Technology
5. Accenture
Headquarters: Greater Dublin
Most notable skills: Enterprise Software, Data Storage Technologies, Development Tools
Most common job titles: Software Consultant, Application Development Analyst, Development Associate
Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development
6. MSD
Headquarters: New York City Metropolitan Area
Most notable skills: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Pharmaceutics, Information Management
Most common job titles: Data Engineer, Software Engineering Specialist, Engineering Manager
Largest job functions: Information Technology, Engineering, Human Resources
7. C1
Headquarters: Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul Area
Most notable skills: Telecommunications, Customer Service Systems, Inventory Management
Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Renewal Manager, Billing Specialist
Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Customer Success and Support
8. Google
Headquarters: San Francisco Bay Area
Most notable skills: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobile Application Development, Scientific Computing
Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Engineering Team Lead, Digital Marketing Consultant
Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Program and Project Management
9. Microsoft
Headquarters: Greater Seattle Area
Most notable skills: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobile Application Development, Game Development
Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Product Manager, Software Engineering Manager
Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Program and Project Management
10. ServiceNow
Headquarters: San Francisco Bay Area
Most notable skills: Mobile Application Development, Human Computer Interaction, Educational Research
Most common job titles: Software Test Engineer, Product Manager, Technical Support Engineer
Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Product Management