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Looking for better career growth in Hyderabad? LinkedIn says these firms lead the way

Looking for better career growth in Hyderabad? LinkedIn says these firms lead the way

Food and beverage giant PepsiCo topped the list, followed by financial firms Wells Fargo and JPMorganChase.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 21, 2026 11:30 AM IST
Looking for better career growth in Hyderabad? LinkedIn says these firms lead the wayThe list reflects Hyderabad’s growing role as a major employment hub for technology, finance and pharmaceutical companies.

If you are considering a job switch in Hyderabad, a new report by LinkedIn offers a glimpse into where career growth opportunities may currently be strongest in the city.

The professional networking platform has released its inaugural “Top Companies Hyderabad” list, a ranking of the 10 companies where employees are seeing the highest levels of skill growth, internal advancement and professional development.

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The list reflects Hyderabad’s growing role as a major employment hub for technology, finance and pharmaceutical companies, with global firms continuing to expand their presence in the city. LinkedIn said the rankings are based entirely on platform data and assess companies on factors linked to career progression. To qualify, companies needed at least 100 full-time employees in Hyderabad.

Food and beverage giant PepsiCo topped the list, followed by financial firms Wells Fargo and JPMorganChase.

According to LinkedIn, finance, engineering and information technology emerged as the largest job functions across many of the listed firms, while software engineer, data analyst, finance manager and product manager were among the most common job titles.

Here are the companies that made LinkedIn’s inaugural Hyderabad rankings:

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1. PepsiCo

Headquarters: New York City Metropolitan Area


Most notable skills: Revenue Analysis, Competitive Strategies, Business Management


Most common job titles: Finance Manager, Data Engineer, Finance Executive


Largest job functions: Finance, Engineering, Information Technology

 

2. Wells Fargo

Headquarters: San Francisco Bay Area


Most notable skills: Commercial Banking, Capital Markets, Investment Banking


Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Business Consultant, Financial Analyst


Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Finance

 

3. JPMorganChase

Headquarters: New York City Metropolitan Area


Most notable skills: Criminal Law, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Networking


Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Data Analyst, Compliance Manager


Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Finance

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4. Amazon

Headquarters: Greater Seattle Area


Most notable skills: Property Law, Analytical Reasoning, Customer Experience


Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Quality Assurance Manager, Data Analyst


Largest job functions: Engineering, Operations, Information Technology

 

5. Accenture

Headquarters: Greater Dublin


Most notable skills: Enterprise Software, Data Storage Technologies, Development Tools


Most common job titles: Software Consultant, Application Development Analyst, Development Associate


Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development

 

6. MSD

Headquarters: New York City Metropolitan Area


Most notable skills: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Pharmaceutics, Information Management


Most common job titles: Data Engineer, Software Engineering Specialist, Engineering Manager


Largest job functions: Information Technology, Engineering, Human Resources

 

7. C1

Headquarters: Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul Area


Most notable skills: Telecommunications, Customer Service Systems, Inventory Management


Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Renewal Manager, Billing Specialist


Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Customer Success and Support

 

8. Google

Headquarters: San Francisco Bay Area


Most notable skills: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobile Application Development, Scientific Computing


Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Engineering Team Lead, Digital Marketing Consultant

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Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Program and Project Management

 

9. Microsoft

Headquarters: Greater Seattle Area


Most notable skills: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobile Application Development, Game Development


Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Product Manager, Software Engineering Manager


Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Program and Project Management

 

10. ServiceNow

Headquarters: San Francisco Bay Area


Most notable skills: Mobile Application Development, Human Computer Interaction, Educational Research


Most common job titles: Software Test Engineer, Product Manager, Technical Support Engineer


Largest job functions: Engineering, Information Technology, Product Management

Published on: May 21, 2026 11:30 AM IST
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