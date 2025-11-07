Looks like Rapido, but isn’t: Woman uncovers fake app scam during airport ride in Bengaluru

A Bengaluru woman has alerted commuters about a new kind of scam involving fake ride-hailing apps after she was allegedly overcharged by a driver using a counterfeit version of the Rapido app. CA Meenal Goel shared her experience on LinkedIn, recounting how she booked a cab through the Rapido app from Kempegowda International Airport to her home.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The fare displayed on her phone was ₹532. “Ride was smooth, everything seemed normal. But when we reached our destination, the driver said his app showed ₹650 and started insisting that we pay immediately because he had another ride waiting,” Goel wrote.

Confused by the discrepancy, Goel and her companion checked the driver’s app — which, at first glance, looked identical to Rapido’s official interface, with the same logo, design, and color scheme. However, on closer inspection, they realized it wasn’t the real Rapido app.

“Turns out, he wasn’t using Rapido at all. Once we pointed it out, he panicked and admitted that he’d been using this fake app,” she said.

According to Goel, the biggest problem arises because Rapido’s official app doesn’t record such fake rides — meaning victims can’t file a complaint or request a refund.

Advertisement

Issuing a warning to other commuters, she wrote, “Always double-check the app on the driver’s phone before paying, especially if they say the fare is different.”

Her post has since sparked concern among users, with many sharing similar experiences or expressing fears about how easily such fraudulent apps can mimic real platforms.

"Yeah me too. For me the driver was showing a screenshot which had a higher amount. I did not pay and asked him to go to trip details and he said it is not working. Stopped using Rapido post that," a user said.

"I recently came from Bangalore airport to my home. It showed 792 in the app, but after reaching, the driver forced me to pay extra and I had to settle at 1050. Not done and not appreciative," a second user commented.

Advertisement

"Another version of fake UPI apps," a third user wrote.

Responding to her post, Rapido wrote: "Hi Meenal, we understand your concern, and such practices are completely unacceptable. We take incidents like this very seriously. Please know that we are actively investigating the issue and will thoroughly look into it. Kindly allow us some time to resolve this, and appropriate action will be taken. We will get back to you with an update at the earliest. Thank you for bringing this to our attention."