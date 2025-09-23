'Reeked of alcohol, created a scene on road': Techie enraged after drunk Uber driver harasses her parents

A LinkedIn post by Ishita Singh, a technology consultant at EY, has raised concerns about passenger safety in app-based cab services after her parents were allegedly harassed during an Uber ride in Delhi.

Singh said she had booked an intercity Uber ride for her parents to travel from Delhi to Haryana early Sunday morning for a relative’s funeral. "This morning at 7:30 AM, I booked an intercity Uber ride for my parents (to Haryana) for a relative’s funeral. What followed was not just unprofessionalism, but outright harassment," she said in her post.

According to her, the driver started the ride and claimed the pickup location was wrong.

She added that the driver ended the trip within a few meters while charging ₹300. "When my parents objected, he misbehaved with my mother, accused them, and refused to move the car until they paid. He was reeking of alcohol and created a scene on the road."

Her father, a former Army officer, and her mother, a retired Central Government officer, were reportedly “harassed and humiliated.”

Ishita added that she contacted Uber’s 24/7 helpline more than 50 times, but only received automated instructions to raise a ticket. She eventually called 112 and shared the driver and vehicle details.

She also stressed that this was not about the fare but about “the safety of women passengers, respect for senior citizens, accountability of drivers, and the company’s customer support.”

Singh requested the Delhi Traffic Police to take strict action against the driver for misbehaving with senior citizens, driving under the influence of alcohol, and creating a public nuisance by blocking the road.

Responding to the post, Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, said,“Sorry to hear about this experience Ishita Singh. Kindly DM me the trip details / registered phone number and we will have our safety team look into this on priority — both the incident and where our safety support could have been better.”

The post got a lot of reactions from the users sharing similar experiences. One said, “This is a big shame! Can’t trust Uber for me and my family now.”

Another wrote, “Welcome to Haryana. I lived there for a few years and saw that things don’t really change.”

A third person shared an experience with Ola in Bengaluru,“The driver takes the booking, comes to pick you up, and then refuses to turn on the AC. He said, ‘AC ka booking nahi hai.’ Customer care does nothing and they just say they’ll talk to the driver and hang up.”