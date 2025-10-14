Loss of pay for both the days’: Bank employee shares manager's response after requesting medical leave, netizens furious

A WhatsApp conversation between an employee and his manager, now viral on Reddit, has sparked widespread debate about toxic work culture and the lack of empathy many Indian employees face when taking medical leave. The chat, posted under a thread discussing workplace exploitation, highlights how some managers still equate illness with irresponsibility.

In the exchange, the employee politely informs his manager of a painful medical condition: “Good morning sir, I had been to the hospital on the 11th Saturday for my condition. The doctor is suspecting fissures in the best case and hemorrhoids in the worst case. I am unable to sit or stand for a long time, please provide me medical leave for today,” he writes.

When the condition doesn’t improve, he messages again: “Good morning sir, it is still not manageable. I can’t sit properly. Please, I request you to extend the leave for today as well.”

But instead of empathy, the manager responds sharply: “Who taught you discipline? Look at the time when you are asking for a leave. It will be loss of pay for both the days.”

The conversation struck a nerve on Reddit, with users calling out the manager’s behaviour as toxic and unprofessional. One commenter advised, “Attach all the proofs and submit them to HR. Get a medical certificate if needed. As soon as you recover, find a better job with a promotion — and ask your manager to touch grass.”

Another wrote, “You deserve a better manager. A manager is supposed to guide and help, not fight with you.” Others pointed out that such pressure is common in the banking and sales sectors, where “even the security guard doesn’t escape CASA targets.”

Many users also shared how they draw boundaries, with one remarking, “If a company person texts me on WhatsApp, I block them right away. You want communication, give me a company phone.”