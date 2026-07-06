Louis Vuitton founder Bernard Arnault faces ₹245 crore tax bill after French court ruling

Europe's richest man and luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault has been ordered by a French administrative court to pay nearly €22.5 million (around ₹245 crore) in additional taxes following a years-long legal dispute over his financial holdings, according to AFP.

The ruling affects Arnault and his wife and stems from the tax treatment of funds received from a Belgian holding company linked to shares in luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Advertisement

The Paris Administrative Court of Appeal ruled that a significant portion of the money received should have been treated as taxable income rather than a tax-free capital repayment.

READ THIS: ITR Filing 2026: What retired taxpayers should know before choosing a tax regime

The tax assessment includes €12.96 million in additional income tax, social contributions, surcharges and late-payment interest for 2010, along with €9.5 million related to France's wealth solidarity tax covering the years 2012 to 2015, according to the court's decision.

A spokesperson for Arnault confirmed that the billionaire intends to challenge the ruling before France's highest administrative court.

"The court's ruling will be appealed to the Council of State," Arnault's spokesperson said, according to AFP.

Advertisement

The dispute centres on what French authorities described as a "complex shareholding" structure involving LVMH. During the investigation, tax authorities reportedly sought assistance from Luxembourg and the Bahamas to examine the financial arrangements. The latest verdict marks a reversal for Arnault after he had previously succeeded in two earlier court proceedings challenging the tax authority's position.

How much is Bernard Arnault's net worth?

Bernard Arnault has an estimated net worth of about $165 billion, making him Europe's richest person and currently the eighth-richest individual in the world. His fortune primarily comes from his controlling stake in LVMH, the world's largest luxury goods company, which owns brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, Moët & Chandon and Hennessy, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Filing ITR with AI? Here's what ChatGPT and Claude can — and can't — do for taxpayers

Arnault has opposed wealth tax proposals

The tax ruling comes amid an ongoing debate in France over taxing ultra-wealthy individuals. Arnault has been one of the most vocal critics of proposals for higher wealth taxes.

Last year, he argued that a proposed tax on billionaires would be harmful to the country's economy. "This is clearly not a technical or economic debate, but rather a clearly stated desire to destroy the French economy," Arnault said while criticising the proposed wealth tax.