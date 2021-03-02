Love is in the air! Watch man propose to girlfriend while skydiving

It seems like love is literally in the air! A man took his proposal to the next level and popped the question to his girlfriend during skydiving. The viral video was posted on an Instagram handle named Wingsmanskydive. The person who shared this video is a pilot according to his Instagram bio.

In this video shared with the caption "Skydive marriage proposal", the man identified as Ray seized the opportunity to surprise his girlfriend, Katie when he was skydiving with her. The proposal became all the more exciting as the man carried the ring in his mouth. The video captures the moment when the man takes the ring out of his mouth and presents it to his girlfriend.

He told her, "I love you", after which she thanked him for the surprise.

A few moments later, the man pulled out a ring and said, "I fall in love with you more and more every day. Will you marry me?" She was overjoyed after this surprise and said yes. "She said yes," the man screamed in excitement.

The now viral video on Instagram shot on a GoPro, has garnered 3,560 likes and multiple views so far. Netizens were thrilled and elated with the proposal. While some said this was a risky move, others congratulated the couple.

