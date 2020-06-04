Lunar Eclipse 2020: Date, timings in India; how and where to watch

The second penumbral lunar eclipse is set to take place on June 5 and June 6. This will be the second penumbral lunar eclipse as the lunar eclipse that took place in January was also a penumbral one. Penumbral lunar eclipse means the moon's path moves through outer part of the earth's shadow, also known as penumbra.

A penumbral eclipse occurs when the earth, moon and sun are not perfectly aligned and it is often deemed as a full moon due to the faint colour of penumbra as compared to earth's shadow or umbra.

Date and timings of June Eclipse 2020

The penumbral eclipse slated to take place on June 5 and June 6 is likely to darken the strawberry moon. According to reports, the June Lunar Eclipse can be sighted from Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa, South/East South America, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. The June 2020 Lunar eclipse will take place at 11:15 pm on June 5, reach its maximum capacity at 12:54 am on June 6 and culminate at 02:34 am on June 6.

The year 2020 has two more Lunar eclipses to come, apart from this one in June. The third 2020 Lunar eclipse is set to occur in July and the fourth one will take place in November. These two eclipses are also expected to be penumbral in nature.