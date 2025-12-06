India’s aviation watchdog has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, holding him directly accountable for the wave of cancellations and delays that have disrupted travel for thousands across the country.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on December 6 said Elbers must explain within 24 hours why action should not be taken against him for failing to prevent the widespread chaos. The regulator warned that an unsatisfactory response could lead to heavy financial penalties.

“It has been observed that scheduled flights of M/s Indigo Airlines have recently faced massive disruptions resulting in severe inconvenience, hardship and distress to passengers,” the DGCA stated in the notice.

According to the DGCA, the root cause of the disruption was IndiGo’s failure to prepare adequately for the rollout of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms. This led to poor crew planning, cancelled flights, delays, and a breakdown of operations across its network.

The regulator said these failures reflected significant lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management — amounting to prima facie non-compliance with aviation safety norms under Rule 42A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

“As the CEO, you are responsible for ensuring effective management of the airline,” the notice read. “You have failed in your duty to ensure timely arrangements for conduct of reliable operations and the availability of requisite facilities to passengers.”

The CEO has been directed to respond within 24 hours, failing which the regulator will “decide the matter ex parte", potentially opening the door to penalties.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu also placed the blame squarely on IndiGo. In an interview with India Today, he said, “We have put maximum accountability on IndiGo itself because the problem started within.”

He added, “It is very surprising… a major airline operating for the last 20 years with the highest OTP is now dropping to below two digits. It is very alarming.” A committee has been set up to investigate the disruptions, Naidu said, promising strict action against those responsible.

Over 1,500 flights have been cancelled in just four days due to the crisis, but the airline said operations are stabilising. IndiGo announced on December 6 that it expects to operate over 1,500 flights by end of day and has restored over 95% of its network, covering 135 out of 138 destinations.

Flight cancellations have dropped below 850, and teams across departments are working to restore schedules, improve on-time performance, and assist affected passengers, the airline said in a statement.