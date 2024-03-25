Lunar eclipse on Holi: Here's how to safely watch the celestial event

Astronomers and stargazers are excited about a celestial event coinciding with Holi celebrations in India. A penumbral lunar eclipse is set to occur on Monday.

During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, but they don't align perfectly. Instead, the Moon passes through the outer part of the Earth's shadow, called the penumbra.

While watching a lunar eclipse can be amazing, it's important to prioritize safety for a fun viewing experience.

The penumbral lunar eclipse, set for March 25, happens when the Earth partially blocks the Sun's rays from reaching the Moon, creating a faint shadow on its surface.

Unlike total or partial eclipses, the penumbral eclipse is more subtle and may require careful observation to notice the slight darkening of the Moon.

To safely watch the penumbral lunar eclipse, astronomers and amateur skywatchers should remember the following precautions:

Eye Protection: While lunar eclipses don't carry the same risk of eye damage as solar eclipses, it's still wise to use proper eye protection, especially when using telescopes or binoculars. Sunglasses aren't enough to safeguard your eyes during lunar observations.

Find a viewing location: Pick a spot away from city lights and tall buildings to get the best view. A clear, unobstructed view of the eastern horizon is ideal for seeing the rising Moon during the eclipse.

Weather forecast: Check the weather forecast beforehand to ensure favorable viewing conditions. Clear skies are important for the best viewing experience, so plan ahead and have alternative locations in mind if needed.

Necessary equipment: While you can see a penumbral lunar eclipse with the naked eye, using binoculars or a telescope can make it even better. Just make sure your equipment is set up and calibrated correctly before the eclipse starts.

Enjoy the experience: Lunar eclipses happen slowly over many hours, so it's important to be patient. Take the opportunity to admire the beauty of the event and share it with friends, family, or other skywatchers.

By following these safety tips and suggestions, everyone can safely enjoy the penumbral lunar eclipse.