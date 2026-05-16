We have all felt the crushing weight of metro city life at some point — the endless traffic, skyrocketing rents, and the feeling that your paycheck vanishes before the month even ends. But what if the dream of a luxury lifestyle isn't waiting for you in Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru? What if it’s waiting in India's smaller cities, and for a fraction of the cost?

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A viral video by Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Vishwas Mudagal, the founder of GoodWorks Group, has ignited a massive online debate about what it actually takes to be considered "rich" in India’s tier-2 cities. Mudagal argues that while earning ₹1 lakh per month in these cities offers a comfortable life, true "lifestyle freedom" requires a bit more.

Here is how he breaks down the price of the good life across India.

Mudagal took to social media to map out the exact monthly income ranges required to support an upper-class lifestyle in several rising urban hubs. He began with Indore, a city fast becoming central India’s major urban powerhouse, offering premium living without metropolitan stress.

Regarding the city, Mudagal said, “Indore, ₹1.5-2 lakh. High-end flat in Vijaynagar, great schools, car plus leisure life.”

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He then turned his attention to the Uttar Pradesh capital, highlighting a unique blend of heritage and modern development. Speaking about Lucknow, Mudagal said, “Lucknow, ₹1-2 lakh. Nawab culture meets new malls, private club memberships plus staff.”

Down south, the entrepreneur looked at Coimbatore, estimating that a monthly income of ₹1.25-1.75 lakh secures an independent and comfortable lifestyle. “Coimbatore, ₹1.25 to ₹1.75 lakh. Independent home, dining out, travel and healthcare covered,” he said.

Mudagal noted that a similar budget goes an incredibly long way in Nagpur due to its rapid infrastructure growth and lower costs. “Nagpur, ₹1.25 to ₹1.75 lakh. Smart city upgrade plus low cost of living is equal to more comfort per rupee,” he said.

The breakdown continued with Jaipur, where Mudagal suggested residents enjoy high-end living with actual breathing space. Discussing Jaipur, Mudagal said, “Jaipur, ₹1.75 to ₹2.25 lakh. High-end lifestyle with modern cafes, golf clubs and space to breathe.”

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Next was Bhubaneswar, praised for its rapid, clean development. He spoke about Bhubaneswar, saying, “Bhubaneswar, ₹1.25 to ₹1.5 lakh. Clean, developing fast, ₹1.5 lakh per month is equal to upper class here.”

Finally, Mudagal pointed to Mysuru, describing a peaceful, regal environment where a specific income level completely upgrades your social status. “Mysuru, ₹1.5 to ₹2 lakh. Serene city, royal vibe, ₹2 lakh per month is equal to Maran Maharaja,” he said.

These observations quickly struck a chord with internet users, many of whom agreed that smaller cities offer significantly better value for money and a superior work-life balance compared to crowded metros.

he video concludes not just with numbers, but with a broader reflection on how we view wealth and our own personal priorities in modern India.

Mudagal closed his video with advice that has left many professionals rethinking their career paths, saying, “Being rich in tier 2 is not about the money alone. It's about peace, access and freedom. You can live big without burning out.” He further added, “Stop chasing rich in someone else's city. Know what rich means for you and where it buys the best life.”