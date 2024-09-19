'Ma'am, I love you. Will you marry me?': Viral video of student proposing teacher in online class, internet angry

A video circulating on social media has captured a controversial moment during an online class, where a student boldly proposed to his teacher, prompting widespread condemnation. The clip, which has gathered over 1.9 million views on Instagram's tv1indialive account, has been described by many users as “disgraceful” and “shameful.”

In the footage, the teacher invites a student to ask his question. The interaction begins innocently enough, with the student inquiring about the teacher's marital status.

Upon learning that she is single, he declares, “Then, I love you, ma’am.” The teacher responds diplomatically, saying, “Dear, for that purpose, I love you all.” However, the student persists, asking, “Will you marry me?”

Here is the viral video:

The video has sparked a flurry of online reactions, with many expressing disapproval in the comments section. One user wrote, “This is not funny at all, shame on you,” while another echoed the sentiment, stating, “This is not funny at all.”

A third commenter praised the teacher's respectful handling of the situation, emphasising that teachers should not entertain such proposals, regardless of gender. They suggested that the teacher consider involving the parents of the student in the matter.

The incident has also drawn comparisons to previous controversies in educational settings, including a recent case involving a teacher's inappropriate behaviour towards students, where a teacher asked a student for a 'kiss.'

Other similar incidents have sparked internet outrage over expectations around student-teacher behaviour.