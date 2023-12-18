Madhya Pradesh: Person dressed as Lord Hanumana puts garland on new CM Mohan Yadav at Ujjain event; triggers row

A person dressed as Lord Hanumana welcomed newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at an event in Ujjain, triggering a row. The person was hung from a crane to welcome the CM at an event in Ujjain.

The incident, which was captured on video, showed the person mimicking flying to welcome Chief Minister Yadav with a garland. A huge crowd gathered for the entry ceremony of Yadav, as per the video.

The act received the wrath of social media users, with Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioning the need for such a thing. "Isn't the blood of hypocrites boiling by hanging Bajrang Bali on a crane and welcoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh with his hands? Crossed all limits," Shrinate said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

बजरंग बली को क्रेन पर लटका कर और उनके हाथों से मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री का स्वागत करवाने पर ढोंगियों का खून नहीं खौल रहा है?



हद कर दी है pic.twitter.com/cVqpDkKYox — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 18, 2023

Soon after his name was announced, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh levelled some serious allegations against him on X.

"Eight days after the election results, the BJP elected the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a person against whom there are many serious allegations including large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain Master Plan," he said in his post. Ramesh alleged that the state government allegedly changed the land-use pattern in the Ujjain Master Plan to benefit Yadav.

Citing some viral videos of Yadav on social media, the senior Congress leader further said, "Many of his videos are also viral on social media in which he is seen abusing, threatening and making objectionable statements. Is this 'Modi's guarantee' for Madhya Pradesh?"

On December 13, Mohan Yadav was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Two Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla also took the oath along with Mohan Yadav. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well as CMs of other states.

Yadav is considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and comes from the other backward classes (OBC) community. The OBC community accounts for over 48 per cent of the state's population. The BJP won the November 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls with a landslide majority. The saffron party bagged 163 out of the total 230 seats whereas the Congress emerged a distant second with 66 seats.

Also Read: Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton boosts security after complaints against 55-ft Lord Hanuman statue