Business Today
Maharashtra: 9 killed, 3 injured in a blast at Solar Industries' Nagpur factory

Twelve workers were inside the solar company's unit when the incident occurred, according to officials. The explosion took place at a cast booster plant in the company

The cause of the explosion is yet to be identified (Image: India Today) The cause of the explosion is yet to be identified (Image: India Today)

At least nine people were killed in an explosion on Sunday, December 17, in an explosion that occurred at a solar explosive company's factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur during the packing of explosives for coal blasting. The blast took place at around 9.30 am at Solar Industries India Limited, situated in the Bazargaon region. In addition, three more people got severely injured in the blast. The company manufactures various items for defence establishments.

Twelve workers were inside the solar company's unit when the incident occurred, according to officials. The explosion took place at a cast booster plant in the company.

“Nine people died after there was a blast in the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur. This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company,”  Harsh Poddar, SP Nagpur Rural, told the news agency ANI.

Further details on the matter are awaited, the official said.

Published on: Dec 17, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
