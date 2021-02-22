Maharashtra bans gatherings; CM Thackeray warns of new lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a complete ban on all political, social and religious gatherings, processions, morchas and public protests to curb the spread of the COVID-19 cases in the state. He also warned of a strict lockdown if people didn't follow COVID-19 appropriate norms for the next eight days.

CM Thackeray, in his televised address, said, "The pandemic is raising its head in the state, but whether it is another wave will be known in eight to 15 days." He added, "Lockdown may not be the solution to COVID-19, but it is the only option to break the cycle of the virus."

Thackeray also said that COVID-appropriate behaviour is a must and those violating the rules will be punished. "Wear mask, maintain discipline and observe social distancing to avoid a lockdown," he said.

In Maharashtra, the weekly tally has shown a rising trend and increased from 18,200 to 21,300 in the last four weeks.

The Mumbai suburban areas have seen a weekly rise in cases by 19 per cent. In Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Akola and Yavatmal weekly cases have increased by 33 per cent, 47 per cent, 23 per cent, 55 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively, the union health ministry noted.

The Pune district administration announced curbs, including restrictions on the movement of people from 11 PM to 6 AM for non-essential activities.

Schools, colleges and private coaching classes will remain closed till February 28, while hotels and restaurants will have to shut their establishments by 11 PM every day, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao told.

(With inputs from PTI)

