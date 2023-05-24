Maharashtra Board Class 12 Examination results to be declared on May 25

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that it will declare the Class 12 examination results on May 25. The result will be declared alongside a press conference at 2 pm. The results will be uploaded on the official portals.

The results will be uploaded on mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

You can access the class 12 examinations results by following the steps below:

To access the results, students must visit one of the official websites.

Once on the website, they must click on the link directing to the results.

The students will need their board roll number, seat number and mother’s first name to log in.

After being redirected, they will be prompted to log in, which they can do so with the credentials at hand.

When logged in, the results will be displayed and can also be downloaded.

The students should save and download the page as well.

The MSBSHSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023. Around 14.5 lakh students appeared for the examination this year, staying close to the 14,85,191 enrollments registered last year.

The Class 12 examinations were conducted across nine divisions, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Latur, Nashik, Amravati, Kolhapur and Konkan.

In the 2022 examination, Konkan was the top-performing region in the state, with a pass percentage of 97.21 per cent. Nagpur and Amravati sat in second and third place, with 96.52 and 96.34 per cent. Pune stood at 93.61 per cent, Aurangabad at 94.97 per cent, Kolhapur at 95.07 per cent, Nashik at 95.03 per cent and Latur with 95.25 per cent. Mumbai stood the lowest with a 90.91 per cent pass percentage.

Out of the 14,85,191 students who took the exam in 2022, 13,56,604 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 94.22 per cent, with girls having a pass percentage of 95.35 per cent. The boys lagged behind with 93.29 per cent.

