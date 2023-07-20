Raigad Landslide: Death toll reaches 13, Maharashtra CM announces 5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of deceased

In a tragic incident, 13 individuals lost their lives on Wednesday due to a massive landslide that struck a village in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

As rescue efforts continue, authorities fear that several others may still be trapped beneath the debris, reported PTI. The landslide occurred following relentless torrential rains in the area.

According to reports, 75 people have been successfully rescued from the disaster site, but around 17 houses out of the village's total 50 were buried under the landslide. To aid in the rescue operations, four teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed.

The village, identified as Irshalwadi, falls within the Khalapur tehsil and is situated approximately 80 km away from Mumbai. It lies in close proximity to the Irshalgad fortress, between Matheran and Panvel. Unfortunately, due to its remote location, the village is inaccessible by proper roads.

Maharashtra | 12 bodies have been retrieved from the debris in Irshalwadi, Raigad; also one rescuer died of cardiac arrest. Total 13 deaths till now: Police https://t.co/D8nIawScIG — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Maharasthra’s Cabinet Minister Uday Samant said that the rescued have been taken to a hospital in Navi Mumbai for medical treatment.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the site to oversee and support the ongoing rescue efforts, expressing his priority to save those who are still trapped beneath the rubble.

Surprisingly, the village was not previously listed as a landslide-prone area, making the disaster even more unexpected and devastating.

"This village was not in the list of landslide-prone villages," CM Shinde told reporters.

"Our priority now is to rescue those still trapped beneath the rubble," he added.

The office of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Ekanth Shinde has declared a Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia to the families of the deceased. Additionally, the Maharashtra government will take care of the medical expenses for those injured in the incident.

The incident comes as Mumbai and its neighbouring areas grapple with heavy monsoon showers, causing disruptions in daily life.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, signalling the possibility of heavy to very heavy showers and strong winds in these regions over the next 24 hours. Mumbai itself received an average rainfall of 100 mm in the past 24 hours.

Apart from the landslide's impact, the heavy rains have caused havoc on the city's local train services, leading to cancellations of over 100 suburban trains. Moreover, roads were closed, and schools remained shut across Maharashtra due to the inclement weather conditions.

Efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue any survivors and bring relief to the affected families. However, given the severity of the landslide and challenging weather conditions, the rescue teams are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of those still trapped.

This incident is marked as the most significant landslide in Maharashtra since the devastating landslide that struck Malin village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district on July 30, 2014, claiming 153 lives.

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2023: From data protection to mining, here's the list of 31 bills likely to be tabled