Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE announces Class 10 result; check score on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019 Date: The MSBSHSE has announced the Class 10th result on its official website at 1pm today (June 8). To check your Class 10 marks, students need to go to the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), mahresult.nic.in. After putting in all the necessary details, your final result will be displayed on your mobile or computer screens. Apart from the official website, you can also check your Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result on portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. "SSC Examination Result March 2019 to be announced on June 08, 2019 at 1 PM," the Maharashtra education board said in the latest announcement.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Check your score here

MSBSHSE 10th SSC result: Here's how you can check marks

Go to the board's official website, mahresult.nic.in

Click on the 'Maharashtra 2019 Class 10 result'

Enter all details, including your roll number or seat number and click on 'submit' to see the final result

Take a print out of your result for future reference

Last year, around 14.5 lakh (84.4 per cent) of the total 16.2 lakh students had passed the exam in the state. While the girls scored the overall pass percentage of 91.97 per cent, boys recorded 87.27 pass percentage.

Earlier on May 28, the MSBSHSE had declared Class 12th results. This year, over 14 lakh students had registered for the MSBSHSE Class 12th exam. This year's pass percentage in the state dropped to 85.88 per cent from 92.3 per cent a year earlier. Once again, girls outshined boys by securing the overall pass percentage of 90.25 per cent. The boys, however, recorded 82.4 pass percentage.

Region-wise, Pune region had bagged the first spot with an overall pass percentage of 87.88, followed by Nagpur with 82.5 pass percentage. Aurangabad, with 87.29 pass percentange, had secured the third spot. Mumbai, with 85.88% pass percentage, was placed on the fourth spot.

