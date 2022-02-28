Mahashivratri 2022: All you need to know about puja timings and more

Mahashivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Hindu community and is celebrated as the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. This day is also celebrated as the birthday of Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and do Parana on the next day (Chaturdashi). Devotees also observe a strict fast and do various religious activities on this day. Devotees break their fast on the next morning.



Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 1 this year. Unmarried women also observe this fast to get married whereas married women fast on this day to maintain peace and tranquility in their married life. The day also signifies a remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and it is also said that Mahashivratri marks the anniversary of the cosmic dance or tandava performed by Lord Shiva.



Mahashivratri puja timings



Chaturdashi Tithi begins: 03:16 am on March 1

Chaturdashi Tithi ends: 01:00 am on March 2

Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 12:08 am to 12:58 am on March 2

Shivaratri Parana Time: 06:45 am on March 2

Ratri first prahar puja time: 06:21 pm- 09:27 pm on March 1

Ratri second prahar puja time: 09:27 pm on March 1-12:33 am on March 2

Ratri third prahar puja time: 12:33 am- 03:39 am on March 2

Ratri fourth prahar puja time: 03:39 am- 06:45 am on March 2

