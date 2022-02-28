Bank holiday on Mahashivratri; check list of states where banks will remain shut

The country will celebrate Mahashivrati on Tuesday, due to which banks in many parts of the country will remain closed on March 1.



Citizens living in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram must note that banks will remain closed on Mahashivratri on March 1.



Maharashtra has declared a bank holiday on Mahashivratri, i.e March 1. The Hindu festival also holds prominence in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and they also observe a bank holiday.



Karnataka, Tamil Nadu will also observe a bank holiday on the occasion of Mahashivratri.



Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also observe a holiday on the occasion of this festival. Special rallies are held in various cities of the state to honour the Lord.



Himachal Pradesh also observes a public holiday on Mahashivratri. Most banks will also remain closed in the other cities of states like Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh.



Besides Mahashivratri, banks will remain closed on the following days of March 2022:

Mahashivratri - March 1

Losar - March 3

Chapchar Kut - March 4

Holika Dahan - March 17

Holi/Holi 2nd Day - Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day - March 19

Bihar Divas - March 22