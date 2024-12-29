Malayalam TV actor Dileep Sankar found dead in hotel room during shoot break after failing to respond to colleagues

Malayalam TV actor Dileep Sankar was found dead in his hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Sankar, who had been shooting for a current television serial, had taken a break as the shoot was temporarily paused.

The actor had last been on set two days earlier and had planned to return once filming resumed, choosing to stay in the hotel until then.

According to reports, Dileep’s co-stars attempted to reach him by phone but received no response. Concerned, they visited the hotel to check on him but were unable to reach him before his passing. The hotel staff discovered his body after an unusual odor was noticed coming from the room.

Several of Dileep Sankar's colleagues mentioned that he had been struggling with health issues. The police have since initiated an investigation into the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that there are no indications of foul play.

"There are no signs of foul play at this stage. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem," said police sources told Asianet.

Dileep Sankar, known for his memorable performances in popular TV serials such as Ammayariyathe and Panchagni, had earned a special place in the hearts of his fans. His portrayal of Peter in Ammayariyathe and Chandrasenan in Panchagni had earned him widespread admiration.

The untimely passing of Dileep has deeply shaken the Malayalam entertainment world.

In a related loss, renowned writer MT Vasudevan Nair, a Jnanpith and Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Wednesday at the age of 91.

MT Vasudevan Nair, widely celebrated as one of Malayalam's most accomplished writers, was renowned for his novels, screenplays, essays, short stories, and travelogues. He was also an accomplished film director.

Born in 1933 in Kudallur, a small village in Anakkara panchayat, Pattambi Taluk, Palakkad district, MT's literary journey began early. At just 20 years old, while pursuing his chemistry studies, he won the prestigious prize for the best short story in Malayalam at the World Short Story Competition organized by The New York Herald Tribune.