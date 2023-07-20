Man boards Vande Bharat train to use the restroom, ends up losing Rs 6,000; here's why

A man from Hyderabad flushed Rs 6,000 down the drain due to his urgency to use the loo immediately.

This unfortunate incident happened when Abdul Qadir was on a platform at the Bhopal railway station with his family and felt an urgent need to go to the toilet. Afterwards, he hopped onto a Vande Bharat train standing on the platform to use its restroom.

However, when Abdul came out of the bathroom, he realised that the train doors were locked and it had started moving from the platform.

Abdul attempted to get help from the four police officers and three ticket collectors stationed in various coaches, but they all told him that only the driver could open the doors. However, he was stopped when he tried to approach the driver.

As a result of boarding the train without a valid ticket, Abdul ultimately had to pay a fine of Rs 1,020. When the train arrived in Ujjain, he immediately paid an additional Rs 750 for a bus ticket to Bhopal.

While Abdul got trapped in the Vande Bharat train, his wife and son were worried about him, and his wife decided to skip the Singrauli-bound Dakshin Express.

They did not use the Rs 4,000 worth of Dakshin Express tickets they had reserved for their trip to Singrauli, which made Abdul end up losing almost Rs 6,000 for using the Vande Bharat bathroom.

Abdul claimed that the lack of an emergency system on Vande Bharat trains forced his family to go through the ordeal. He thinks the incident exposed shortcomings in the train's emergency system.

In response to Abdul's claims, Subedar Singh, the PRO of the Bhopal Railway Division, said that before the Vande Bharat train departs, an announcement is made stating which way the doors will open and that the doors are locked. This safety measure is in place for the safety of the passengers and to prevent mishaps. Singh further added that the train could only be stopped with the approval of higher authorities.

Abdul was travelling from Hyderabad to Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, with his wife and 8-year-old son. Abdul owns and operates two dry fruit stores, one in Singrauli and one in Hyderabad.

After arriving in Bhopal from Hyderabad, they were scheduled to board a train to Singrauli. On July 15, they arrived at the Bhopal station around 5:20 pm; their train to Singrauli was due to leave at 8:55 pm, and before they could board the train, this unfortunate incident happened with Abdul.

