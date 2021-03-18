Man helps litti-chokha seller get onboard Zomato; Twitterati rushes for support

Social media, often a den of hate and anger, can also be a warm and wondrous place. Take for instance, how a complete stranger helped a litti-chokha seller get onboarded on food catalogue and delivery platform Zomato. A Twitter user shared a post about a litti-chokha seller who sits near Versova beach in Mumbai and urged Zomato help him get enlisted on the platform. Not only did Zomato reach out to help him, Manoj Bajpayee too tweeted to support the seller.

Twitter user Priyanshu Dwivedi said that the litti-chokha seller Yogesh sells the yummiest fare for just Rs 20 per plate near the Versova beach. Every plate includes two littis dipped in butter, delicious chokha, chutney and salad. Yogesh has been trying to get himself enlisted on Zomato and sell his litti-chokha on the platform but he has not been successful. He opens his shop every day after 2:30 pm, said the Twitter user.

Dwivedi said that the seller does not know much about the process as well as whom to contact for this. Yogesh told Dwivedi that he is facing financial problems and is unable to pay his rent too. "He is planning to shut his shop. I request @zomato and @deepigoyal to help him out with their platform. I guarantee 'Itni badhiya litti kahi nahin milegi'," said Dwivedi.

Upon seeing the series of tweets, Zomato reached out to Dwivedi. "Hi Priyanshu, sorry for the delay in response. If possible, please help us with his contact number over a private message and our team will be reaching out to him at the earliest to assist him with the listing procedure," it replied.

Dwivedi confirmed that Zomato is helping Yogesh list his shop. He also asked people to get in touch with him if they want to help Yogesh set up his shop properly.

Twitterati flooded Dwivedi with messages of support. Among them was actor Manoj Bajpayee. "@zomatoin please help this gentleman with his endeavour!!," he said. Some even asked Sonu Sood to help.

@zomatoin please help this gentleman with his endeavour!! https://t.co/0l9ZKOYI8d manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 17, 2021

I hope his shop his listed soon! Would love to order litti and chokha, which is soul food for a Bihari like me Vidya Sinha (@vidsin) March 17, 2021

If we all start using social media platform for such Nobel cause.. it will be wonderful Swapnil Chandurkar (@SwapnilChandur1) March 17, 2021

@SonuSood hello sir ye yogesh Mumbai ke varsova beach me litti chokha bechta hai per usko itny sale nahi hoty jissy wo rent de saky please koy jagah waha arrange ho jaay to uske help ho jaayegi aur uske sale bhe badhegy, I hope aap kuch accha jaroor karege... Sonia Khare sinha (@SoniaKharesinh1) March 17, 2021