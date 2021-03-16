Zomato delivery man lodges FIR against woman in assault row

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Instagram influencer Hitesha Chandrani based on the complaint from Zomato delivery executive Kamraj, who she had alleged of assaulting her. In the case filed with Bengaluru's Electronic City Police Station, she has been charged with Sections 355 (assault), 504 (insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

"I don't want to make it more complicated, let the truth win. If not, I will fight it legally. I have a mother with co-morbid conditions, my father died 15 years back, I am the only breadwinner for my family. I am working in Zomato for the past 26 months with 4.7 ratings. As of now, the company has blocked my ID until this case completes and assured of taking it back once the matter resolves," Kamaraj told news agency ANI.

Karnataka: FIR filed against Hitesha Chandrani, who had accused Zomato delivery boy Kamaraj of attacking her, at Bengaluru's Electronic City Police Station under Section 355 (assault), 504 (insult) & 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC; FIR registered on Kamaraj's complaint â ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

On March 10, Chandrani in a viral video had alleged that a Zomato delivery boy punched her in the face after an argument over the delayed food delivery. After the video of Bangalore-based Instagram influencer went viral, the Zomato delivery boy named Kamaraj was arrested on the charges of assaulting a woman on March 10. He was later granted conditional bail the next day.

Kamaraj in a statement refuted the allegation made by the influencer in the viral video. Kamaraj alleged that Hitesha was acting rude and hit him with a slipper. Kamaraj noted that he was only defending himself by pushing her hands away. "She had a ring on her finger and this hit her nose. You can see the ring in the video she has posted on social media," Kamaraj added.

