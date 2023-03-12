Man leaves Mahindra XUV 700's steering wheel while driving to make Instagram reel with wife

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is something that is becoming increasingly popular among car buyers. The technology is primarily used in reducing car accidents; however, a lot of people are misusing ADAS to become viral on the internet.



In one such incident, a man was seen leaving the steering wheel of his Mahindra XUV 700 car to make an Instagram reel with his wife, while driving on a highway. This is a classic example of misuse of the ADAS feature in cars.



The viral video shared by a page called Xroaders on Twitter showed that the man's legs were on the passenger seat where his wife was sitting.



"Just randomly happened to come across a reel! It’s a travesty that we have to share roads with people like these. This is just insane," reads the caption of the post.

No matter how safe you drive.



If you are on the road at the same time with such idiots, your appointment with the almighty is confirmed.pic.twitter.com/QBvg72crPw — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) March 11, 2023



ADAS is a collection of electronic technologies developed to aid in driving and parking via a secure human-machine interface. The role of ADAS is also to reduce the number of traffic accidents, which helps to prevent fatalities and injuries.



The video has not gone down well with Twitter users as many got furious over the irresponsible behaviour. "These reels are taking lives," a user wrote. Another user commented, "Somebody...please save the car."



This isn't the first time an XUV700 owner has misused the ADAS system to get social media attention. Recently, another video showing a man sitting sideways on the driver's seat, legs up, playing cards with his companions went viral. Facebook user Farhan Rajpoot posted the video.



Previously, videos of the Mahindra XUV700 cruising on its own on roads leaked on the internet.

